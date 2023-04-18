Funeral services for Stan Lockley will be held Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 10:00 AM at Midway Baptist Church with Dr. Michael Bird and Bro. Wayne Edwards officiating. Burial to follow at Magnolia Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Stan served 44 years as a registered nurse while holding the position of head nurse in the recovery unit at Anderson Regional Hospital for over 14 years. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed recreational activities like hunting, fishing, and camping. He enjoyed watching the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Atlanta Braves. He was a loving husband, father, and Pawpaw. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Mr. Stan Lockley, age 70 of Meridian passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family.

Survivors include his wife of 45 years Kathy Lockley; children, Shea Mowdy (Jason) and Charles “Charlie” Stanley Lockley, III; grandchildren, Taylor and Logan Mowdy; brother, George Lockley (Diane); nephew, David Lockley (Dawn); numerous extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Alice Lockley; sister, Susan Lockley.

Pallbearers will be Danny O. Miles, Quitman Lockley, Bill Cook, Jackie Fulton, Davy Jones, and Briscoe James.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Dale Nicholas, Charles Higginbotham, and Joe Middlebrook.

Visitation will be held Friday, April 14, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Midway Baptist Church.

