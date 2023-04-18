Memorial services celebrating the life of Wayne H. Drewry will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Lake Eddins Community Church, with Brother Paul Roney officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Drewry, age 88, of Pachuta passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at his residence.

Wayne was born on February 15, 1935 in Vienna, Louisiana to Stanley and Evelyn Sims Drewry. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and honorably served his country for four years. On July 4, 1978, he met the love of his life, Robbie Robbins, and they were married on June 7, 1982. He was a member of Lake Eddins Community Church.

Survivors include his loving wife, Robbie Drewry; step-son, Darrin Schreder (Theresa); step-grandchildren, Austin Schreder (Katie) and Dylan Schreder; and numerous other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, William Edward Drewry; and five siblings.

Instead of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Lake Eddins Community Church Mission Fund at 38 Lake Eddins 16382, Pachuta, MS 39347 in memory of Mr. Drewry.

After the memorial service, the church has invited family members and friends to stay for a meal.

