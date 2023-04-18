You want more sunshine? ... you got it!

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

What a nice start to this week, and we can thank our “Fair Weather Friend” High Pressure for that! Tuesday, the High will continue to dominate although it’ll be shifting east...allowing for a warm southerly wind to return. This will allow temps to start warming up, and highs will be seasonably warm (near 80 degrees) by Tuesday afternoon. It gets even warmer by Wednesday with low 80s for highs, then Mid 80s return for Thursday. However, this warm up will be ahead of our next storm system that’ll arrive Friday. Until then, it’ll be dry with a nice dose of sunshine each day.

FIRST ALERT

By Friday, 80s will continue, but rain returns as a strong cold front moves in. It looks like showers and storms are possible by the afternoon & evening, and they’ll linger into early Saturday as the front crosses. The Storm Prediction Center does have the Northwestern portions of our area under a low severe risk. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates as we get closer to this event.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

As the front crosses, much cooler air moves in for our weekend plans. Highs both days will stay in the upper 60s (below the average), and the mornings will bring cool 40s. We’re monitoring forecast data to see when the showers will clear out Saturday, but it looks like it’ll be in the morning. Regardless, Sunday brings a dry day with some sunshine.

