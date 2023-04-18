Zoo welcomes 2 baby bat-eared foxes

Zoo officials say a female bat-eared fox named Frankie has delivered two strong and healthy...
Zoo officials say a female bat-eared fox named Frankie has delivered two strong and healthy male kits.(Cincinnati Zoo)
By WXIX staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - The Cincinnati Zoo introduced two of its newest members to the community on Monday.

Officials at the zoo shared photos of two healthy male bat-eared fox kits which were born on April 6.

Both kits currently weigh over 240 grams and already have their eyes open, according to the zoo’s animal ambassador team. In less than a week, the pair is expected to start eating solid food.

The parents of the new babies, Frankie and Otis, have been mates for years. They have attempted to breed before but were not successful until now.

The team said they made all the necessary preparations once they found out the two were going to be parents for the first time.

The kits are already growing fast and zookeepers said they are trying to soak up every moment they can.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chick-fil-A to undergo renovations.
Chick-fil-A Meridian to close for renovations
If you are a new home buyer or single mom listen up. Because a local program is looking to help...
American Dream Homes program assisting single moms and first-time home buyers
Meridian Police said officers responded to 18 shots fired calls Friday through Sunday.
Person shot, property damaged in weekend shootings
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Tracey Wardley, 19
Sheriff: Teen turned in to authorities by father after shooting, killing mother

Latest News

The Mississippi Department of Transportation said the project on Highway 39 extends from Dale...
Highway 39 construction underway
There’s some good news for passengers who use train transportation at Union Station in Meridian.
Union station to see improvements with Amtrak’s ADA Stations program
A total-annular hybrid solar eclipse will take place on April 20, 2023, according to NASA.
Rare hybrid solar eclipse will be visible Thursday
Oklahoma authorities say they have shut down a black-market marijuana warehouse distribution...
State agents seize more than 7,000 pounds of marijuana in black-market pot bust
Investigators work at the scene of a deadly shooting, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Bowdoin,...
4 killed in Maine home; 3 wounded in linked highway shooting