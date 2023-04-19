Child found unresponsive, dies in Meridian

First responders were called to an apartment on Old Marion Road in Meridian Wednesday morning,...
First responders were called to an apartment on Old Marion Road in Meridian Wednesday morning, where a 5-year-old child was found not breathing.(MGN Online)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - First responders were called to an apartment on Old Marion Road in Meridian Wednesday morning, where a 5-year-old child was found not breathing. The child was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler said the child’s body has been sent to Jackson for an autopsy.

Cobler told News 11 the child has a history of asthma.

