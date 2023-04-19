City of Meridian Arrest Report April 17, 2023

Daily Docket 6
Daily Docket 6(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
KEVIN ODUM19921184 HWY 11 HEIDELBERG, MSDISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
ANGELICA L LABLANC19853284 A CEDAR LN TOOMSUBA, MSSHOPLIFTING
PERRY D SQUIRES1962114 PECAN CIR QUITMAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
LITTERING
CHELSEY TUGGLE19934916 SHUMATE RD APT F4 MERIDIAN, MSDUI
BENNIE R SMITH JR19771701 A 17TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
CURTIS D SCOTT19762608 17TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
ALBERT K SANDERS JR19782005 38TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSTELEPHONE HARASSMENT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 14, 2023 at 6:00 AM to April 17, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 10:42 PM on April 14, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of Highway 19 North. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 7:16 AM on April 15, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2400 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
At 12:55 PM on April 16, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3000 block of 28th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 5:24 PM on April 14, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1300 block of B Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 18 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 8:11 PM on April 14, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of 33rdAvenue. Two vehicles and one residence were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 12:25 AM on April 15, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of 24thAvenue. Two vehicles were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 5:49 PM on April 16, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of 34thAvenue. One individual and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

