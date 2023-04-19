City of Meridian Arrest Report April 17, 2023

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 10:42 PM on April 14, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of Highway 19 North. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

At 7:16 AM on April 15, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2400 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.

At 12:55 PM on April 16, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3000 block of 28th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 5:24 PM on April 14, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1300 block of B Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 18 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 8:11 PM on April 14, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of 33rdAvenue. Two vehicles and one residence were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 12:25 AM on April 15, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of 24thAvenue. Two vehicles were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 5:49 PM on April 16, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of 34thAvenue. One individual and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.