City of Meridian Arrest Report April 17, 2023
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|KEVIN ODUM
|1992
|1184 HWY 11 HEIDELBERG, MS
|DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|ANGELICA L LABLANC
|1985
|3284 A CEDAR LN TOOMSUBA, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|PERRY D SQUIRES
|1962
|114 PECAN CIR QUITMAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
LITTERING
|CHELSEY TUGGLE
|1993
|4916 SHUMATE RD APT F4 MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|BENNIE R SMITH JR
|1977
|1701 A 17TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|CURTIS D SCOTT
|1976
|2608 17TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|ALBERT K SANDERS JR
|1978
|2005 38TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 14, 2023 at 6:00 AM to April 17, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 10:42 PM on April 14, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of Highway 19 North. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 7:16 AM on April 15, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2400 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
At 12:55 PM on April 16, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3000 block of 28th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 5:24 PM on April 14, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1300 block of B Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 18 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 8:11 PM on April 14, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of 33rdAvenue. Two vehicles and one residence were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 12:25 AM on April 15, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of 24thAvenue. Two vehicles were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 5:49 PM on April 16, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of 34thAvenue. One individual and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
