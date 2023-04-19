City of Meridian Arrest Report April 19, 2023

By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
RICHARD S COLE1990901 MLK DR MERIDIAN, MSTELEPHONE HARASSMENT
PERRY D SQUIRES1962346 NEELY TOWN RD DEKALB, MSTRESPASSING
LADARREANA O ANDERSON20021614 16TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT X 2
TOMMIE J REED JR19775672 COOPER CIR MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TRESPASSING
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 18, 2023 at 6:00 AM to April 19, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

