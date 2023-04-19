City of Meridian Arrest Report April 19, 2023
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|RICHARD S COLE
|1990
|901 MLK DR MERIDIAN, MS
|TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
|PERRY D SQUIRES
|1962
|346 NEELY TOWN RD DEKALB, MS
|TRESPASSING
|LADARREANA O ANDERSON
|2002
|1614 16TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT X 2
|TOMMIE J REED JR
|1977
|5672 COOPER CIR MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TRESPASSING
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 18, 2023 at 6:00 AM to April 19, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
