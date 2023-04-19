Decatur Police Department under internal investigation after an arrest of two men

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Decatur Police Department in Newton County is facing an internal investigation. The Walker brothers were arrested in late March of 2023 by the Decatur Police Department. This video is graphic, so viewer discretion is advised.

Carlonte Walker’s car was stopped by the police. Carlonte was arrested for careless driving, failure to yield under the Mississippi move-over law, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct failure to comply, according to the Decatur Police Department.

Carlonte’s brother Carlois Walker recorded the arrest as it was happening. Carlos was also arrested in the incident, and according to Decatur Police Department, he was arrested for disorderly conduct, failure to comply, and resisting arrest.

The Walker family has filed a formal complaint, and they claim they are in the process of filing a lawsuit against the Decatur Police Department.

News 11 has spoken with an attorney representing the Decatur Board of Alderman, Jason Mangum, who says the only pending matters are the criminal charges that were levied against the defendants.

The Walker family claims they plan to file many offenses like police brutality, excessive force, and endangerment of lives, on top of other claims.

“I feel like this incident is some you see on social media. Everybody sees it online, and you just feel like it’s something that never will happen. At home where you. Where you live, you know? Just uproar to the community, you. Know for it to be this close,” said Carlois Walker.

Carlonte Walker says he has received nothing but support from many in the community following his arrest on March 24 by the Decatur Police Department.

“Just the simple fact you have white supporters of this situation, like your white friends, and they saying I’m so sorry this happened to you. I text back and say you don’t have nothing to be sorry for this. This has nothing to do with you. This ain’t got nothing to do with black or white. It’s got some do what’s right and wrong,” said Carlonte.

We watched the video with Carlonte in this exclusive interview and asked what’s changed in his life since the arrest. Both Carlonte and his brother Carlois say they were kicked off the football team at East Central Community College.

“Us just trying to get back to playing the sport that we love is just. It’s hard now just knowing, like, what’s next for us because of this video just ruining everything that we like. We’ve been going through the past four days now, and, to be honest. It’s just the fact. And that it happened in Decatur, like I said again, and it’s just, it’s very sad and frustrating because it’s like everything he was working for from the time of January football and to just let it, you know, go to waste now it’s just like. There, there’s no way. So I feel angry, and I can’t sleep at night because it’s just a simple fact. Like everything I work for is gone,” said Carlonte.

East Central Community College confirmed Carlonte and Carlois were dismissed from the program. They said in this official statement.

“The individuals in question are former student-athletes that were competing for roster spots under ECCC’s new football coaching staff. They have since been released from the program. The College has no further comment.”

News 11 has spoken with Marshall Jones, the Center for Applied Criminal Case Analysis Director at Florida Tech, for a professional take on the video and the situation. Jones says this video is not enough evidence to be able to tell if there was any resistance or compliance due to Assistant Chief Ryan Oakley’s body cam footage not being released at this time.

“The most prominent factor in use of force is subject resistance. What we can’t determine from this video is what level of resistance was the driver given. I will tell you because I’m a former active law enforcement officer, that the takedown itself. Sometimes you have to do a takedown to effect an arrest. The driver was saying. You know, hey, that hurts. Hey, my wrist. So you can’t determine how much resistance there was, or you can’t see that. You could see that from a body camera. But from our angle, we can’t. Absent of saying the department’s policy, I will tell you that from just from a basic police procedure standpoint, if a subject resists your efforts to just get them to comply, to turn around and put their hands behind their back, a takedown to get them to the ground to affect the arrest is very common practice,” said Jones.

News 11 filed a public records request for the officers’ body cam footage. Instead of the body cam footage. An attorney representing the Newton County Board of Aldermen, Jason Mangum, was sent the request, and he stated.

“I was forwarded your public records request by Chief Clay Garvin regarding body cam footage related to an arrest on March 24. Because the underlying charges have yet to be adjudicated, the Town is unable to release the records requested. The footage will be available for a public records request at the final conclusion of the defendant’s court proceeding. Thank you for your patience and understanding,” said Mangum.

News 11 will keep you updated throughout this investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.