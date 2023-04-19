First Alert: A low end threat for severe weather moves in Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wing Wednesday! Staying cool to start off our Wednesday morning, but another hot afternoon can be expected. Highs are in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows in the 50s. Sunny skies will last through Thursday then the rainfall moves in. Friday brings rain showers and a low end threat for severe weather. Get ready to pick up your umbrellas Friday as everyone can expect rain. A level one marginal risk is in place for Neshoba, Newton, Scott, Smith, and Jasper county. Everyone could be added to this risk zone as we head into Friday, so be sure to stay updated with Storm Team 11. A brief tornado cannot be ruled out, even though hail and high winds are the main threat Friday afternoon through Friday night. There is also a low potential for flash flooding, always use caution on the road and never drive through flooded streets. Stay safe and have a wonderful Wednesday.

