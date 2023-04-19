Highway 39 construction underway

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Orange cones have lined Highway 39 for the last several days forcing many drivers to be extra cautious.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation said the project on Highway 39 extends from Dale Drive to North Hills Street.

MDOT said it consists of many safety upgrades like installing median crossovers, widening lanes, and changing the configurations of intersections. The contract was given to Phillips Contracting with a price tag of $6.2 million.

MDOT said the project is expected to be finished in the fall.

