Highway 39 construction underway

The Mississippi Department of Transportation said the project on Highway 39 extends from Dale...
The Mississippi Department of Transportation said the project on Highway 39 extends from Dale Drive to North Hills Street.(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Orange cones have lined Highway 39 for the last several days forcing many drivers to be extra cautious.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation said the project on Highway 39 extends from Dale Drive to North Hills Street.

MDOT said it consists of many safety upgrades like installing median crossovers, widening lanes, and changing the configurations of intersections. The contract was given to Phillips Contracting with a price tag of $6.2 million.

MDOT said the project is expected to be finished in the fall.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chick-fil-A to undergo renovations.
Chick-fil-A Meridian to close for renovations
If you are a new home buyer or single mom listen up. Because a local program is looking to help...
American Dream Homes program assisting single moms and first-time home buyers
Meridian Police said officers responded to 18 shots fired calls Friday through Sunday.
Person shot, property damaged in weekend shootings
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Tracey Wardley, 19
Sheriff: Teen turned in to authorities by father after shooting, killing mother

Latest News

There’s some good news for passengers who use train transportation at Union Station in Meridian.
Union station to see improvements with Amtrak’s ADA Stations program
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said it has worked with the Federal Bureau of Investigation...
After Alabama birthday shooting, hope and frustration
Percy Bland’s State Farm office sets up Jackie Bland Library and Pantry box in Meridian.
Percy Bland’s State Farm office sets up Jackie Bland Library and Pantry box in Meridian
Meridian Community College hosts event to promote unity