Marion trash pick-up delayed to Thursday
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - Marion Mayor Larry Gill said, due to unforeseen circumstances with Waste Pro trucks Wednesday, trash pick-up has been moved to Thursday. This should only be for this week.
Marion customers should have their trash street side Thursday. Gill said the town got word of the problem late Wednesday morning.
