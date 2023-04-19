MDOT and families remember workers killed in the line of duty

49 employees with the Mississippi Department of Transportation have died in work zones across Mississippi
By Maggie Wade
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In recognition of National Work Zone Awareness Week, the Mississippi Department of Transportation held a ceremony in honor of employees who lost their lives while working on state roadways.

The Fallen Worker Memorial Ceremony took place at MDOT headquarters in Jackson.
The Fallen Worker Memorial Ceremony took place at MDOT headquarters in Jackson.(MDOT)

The Fallen Worker Memorial Ceremony took place at MDOT headquarters in Jackson Tuesday. Family members helped pay tribute to their loved ones who tragically lost their lives in the line of duty. The names of all 49 fallen workers were read aloud. MDOT officials say this is a reminder of the dangers those who work along state highways face daily. Forty-nine cones with hard hats were displayed during the ceremony.

Each cone and hard hat represents a worker killed in the line of duty.
Each cone and hard hat represents a worker killed in the line of duty.(MDOT)

MDOT Executive Director Brad White said, “Work zone safety awareness has never been a more important cause than it is today with cell phone use and distracted driving increasing more each passing year.”

Willie Simmons, Central Transportation District Commissioner, said, “It is our responsibility to take action to help prevent further tragedies and protect the lives of those that work to improve our transportation infrastructure. Work zone safety starts with awareness.”

Governor Tate Reeves proclaimed April 17 through 21 as Work Zone Awareness Week in Mississippi. Drivers are reminded to be vigilant, to slow down, and follow all traffic signs in work zones.

