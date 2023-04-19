More sunshine for Thursday, but there will be a Limited Fire Threat

Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates
Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We’ve had beautiful weather all week long, and this trend will continue for Thursday. Plan for lots of sunshine and above average highs in the mid-upper 80s. However, the winds will be a bit breezy: sustained 10-15mph with gusts of 20-25mph. The combination of breezy & dry conditions along with low relative humidity will lead to a Limited Fire Threat for Thursday. So, make sure to use Extra Caution if you plan to do any outdoor burning. Also, discard of cigarettes properly.

FIRST ALERT

By Friday, our nice outdoor weather pattern will be replaced with showers & storms by the afternoon / evening...affiliated with an approaching cold front. As the storms move in, there will be some atmospheric parameters in place to support a low risk for severe storms. Damaging wind will be the main threat, but have ways of getting alerts during the PM hours on Friday. Rainfall estimates will range from .5″ - 2″.

Highs will hover near 80 degrees ahead of the front, but highs cool off into the low 70s behind the front for Saturday. It will also be a windy day with gusts over 25mph possible. Nice weather follows us into Sunday with highs near 70 degrees (below average).

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you are a new home buyer or single mom listen up. Because a local program is looking to help...
American Dream Homes program assisting single moms and first-time home buyers
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report April 18, 2023
Emmett Till
Sheriff: Arrest warrant moot for kidnapping of Emmett Till
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 18, 2023

Latest News

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - April 19th, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - April 19th, 2023
Cold front brings low potential for severe weather
First Alert: A low end threat for severe weather moves in Friday
Work crews rebuild the walls to this Rolling Fork, Miss., home following the March 24 killer...
Insurance losses from Mississippi tornado nearing $100M
Enjoy the nice weather while it lasts
Sunshine & warmth continue before umbrella weather returns Friday