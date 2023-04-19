More sunshine for Thursday, but there will be a Limited Fire Threat

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We’ve had beautiful weather all week long, and this trend will continue for Thursday. Plan for lots of sunshine and above average highs in the mid-upper 80s. However, the winds will be a bit breezy: sustained 10-15mph with gusts of 20-25mph. The combination of breezy & dry conditions along with low relative humidity will lead to a Limited Fire Threat for Thursday . So, make sure to use Extra Caution if you plan to do any outdoor burning. Also, discard of cigarettes properly.

By Friday, our nice outdoor weather pattern will be replaced with showers & storms by the afternoon / evening...affiliated with an approaching cold front. As the storms move in, there will be some atmospheric parameters in place to support a low risk for severe storms. Damaging wind will be the main threat, but have ways of getting alerts during the PM hours on Friday. Rainfall estimates will range from .5″ - 2″.

Highs will hover near 80 degrees ahead of the front, but highs cool off into the low 70s behind the front for Saturday. It will also be a windy day with gusts over 25mph possible. Nice weather follows us into Sunday with highs near 70 degrees (below average).

