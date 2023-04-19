Mrs. Anelle Sansom

Anelle Sansom
WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Funeral services for Mrs. Anelle Sansom will be held Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 3:00 pm at Living Church of God Pentecostal Brashiertown, with Rev. Zachary Jackson officiating.  Burial will follow in Zion Chapel Cemetery, Carmicheal with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home entrusted with the arrangements.  Mrs. Sansom, 68, of Quitman, who died Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at her residence.  A visitation will be Friday, April 21, 2023 from 6:00 to 7:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s Quitman Chapel.

--

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home



