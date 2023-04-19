Nine Eagles take talents to the next level

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Nine MCC Eagles have signed the dotted line to continue their academic and athletic careers at the next level.

The Eagles’ soccer teams were well-represented, as three of their athletes are moving on to 4-year universities.

Callie Abraham signed with Mississippi University for Women, after her career as an Eagle these past two years.

Teammates Olai Lopez and Dominique Bush will both continue their soccer careers, as Lopez signed with Oklahoma Panhandle State University and Bush with Shaw College.

The Eagles’ tennis program also saw three of its athletes moving on to the next level.

Ana Julissa De Mata signed with Mississippi College.

De Matta is the MACCC #1 singles champion this season with a perfect record of 10-0.

She is also a member of the MACCC #1 doubles team with a record of 9-0.

Sebastian Hernandez signed with Alcorn State University, and Parker Lyons signed with Spring Hill College.

Chris Terrell signed with Delta State, after an impressive season in which he averaged 18 points and 5 assists per game.

He also helped lead the Eagles to an NJCAA Region 23 championship this season.

Teammates Amberly Brown and Lizzie Walker signed to continue their basketball careers with Mississippi Valley State University.

Brown averaged 9 points and 7 rebounds per game, and Walker averaged 8 points and 7 rebounds per game.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.