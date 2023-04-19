No. 17 Warriors take game one over No. 3 Pearl River with walk off

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - No. 17 East Central’s, Manning Huffman, comes to the rescue in the bottom of the ninth after a long game of rallying back, to led the Warriors to victory in game one over No. 3 Pearl River.

The Warriors trailed by as much as four runs in the game but a strong 6th and 7th inning helped give ECCC a lead in the game. Pearl River would tie the game up 7-7.

It would all come down to the bottom of the ninth. Manning Huffman walks up to bat with two guys on base, he hits a line drive RBI single to walk off Pearl River.

ECCC wins game one 8-7.

FINAL | Manning Huffman walks off No. 3 PRCC in the bottom of the ninth! Warriors win it, 8-7! Game two will follow in about 25 minutes! #WarriorStrong pic.twitter.com/KpI0cbb5wW — ECCC Athletics (@ECCCAthletics) April 18, 2023

Lots of happy faces after Manning Huffman walks off No. 3 Pearl River in game one! The Warriors get the win 8-7!



We have all the exciting action tonight at 10! @WTOKTV @ECCCBaseball pic.twitter.com/iW08VvYJo1 — syd (@sydney_wicker) April 18, 2023

The Warriors did drop game two 10-2. They will travel to Holmes on Saturday.

