No. 17 Warriors take game one over No. 3 Pearl River with walk off
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - No. 17 East Central’s, Manning Huffman, comes to the rescue in the bottom of the ninth after a long game of rallying back, to led the Warriors to victory in game one over No. 3 Pearl River.
The Warriors trailed by as much as four runs in the game but a strong 6th and 7th inning helped give ECCC a lead in the game. Pearl River would tie the game up 7-7.
It would all come down to the bottom of the ninth. Manning Huffman walks up to bat with two guys on base, he hits a line drive RBI single to walk off Pearl River.
ECCC wins game one 8-7.
The Warriors did drop game two 10-2. They will travel to Holmes on Saturday.
