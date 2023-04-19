No. 17 Warriors take game one over No. 3 Pearl River with walk off

Warriors get walk off win over Pearl River 8-7 in game one on Tuesday.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - No. 17 East Central’s, Manning Huffman, comes to the rescue in the bottom of the ninth after a long game of rallying back, to led the Warriors to victory in game one over No. 3 Pearl River.

The Warriors trailed by as much as four runs in the game but a strong 6th and 7th inning helped give ECCC a lead in the game. Pearl River would tie the game up 7-7.

It would all come down to the bottom of the ninth. Manning Huffman walks up to bat with two guys on base, he hits a line drive RBI single to walk off Pearl River.

ECCC wins game one 8-7.

The Warriors did drop game two 10-2. They will travel to Holmes on Saturday.

