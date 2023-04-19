Northeast High School’s NJROTC program works with underwater robotics

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One local high school’s JROTC program has been exploring careers in STEM through a new program.

The cadets with the Navy JROTC class at Northeast High School have been participating in the Sea Perch Program.

Commander Chad West, the Senior Navy Science Instructor of the program, said the cadets assembled a remotely operated vehicle or ROV for underwater obstacles at the Naval Air Station in Meridian.

“So, this is the fourth opportunity, we’ve had to bring out a few students to actually get hands on and operate the ROV. So, our goal for today is for them to get some experience and maybe peak their interest and motivate them to want to be a part of our team next year. We’ve constructed an obstacle course that is a part of a regional competition and so we’ve put it in the pool. So, they are using the ROV to navigate through that obstacle course to kind of see what a competition would be like,” said Commander West.

Commander West said the program is really good for students because they get to explore opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and math also called the STEM field.

“The whole purpose of the Navy JROTC Program or any JROTC Program, I presume, is to help develop students to being better citizens right. We need more of that so this program, we felt like introducing them to something that required problem-solving, critical thinking, hands-on skills would be beneficial. Of course, it involves teamwork as well. There may be somebody who because of this wants to go into the engineering field or robotics or something. That’s our motivation to give them the chance to do something fun and show them that they can do things that maybe they didn’t think was possible,” said Commander West.

One cadet said the program has been really fun being able to learn the value of teamwork.

“One thing I learned was actually maneuvering it, working together to create a plan, a solution to solve and go through the obstacles,” said Zachary Boyd, a cadet.

Sidarrius Goines, another cadet, said he enjoys learning how to put the robot together to get it operational.

“My favorite part about it is how they put the pieces together to get it moving. With the waterproof boards and stuff like that as well. Plus, the thrusters and stuff. Robotics is pretty cool, especially in water. Electricity in water, putting that together, being able to do that is pretty fun,” said Goines.

Northeast High School NJROTC plans to be ready to compete with their remotely operated vehicle in competitions in Biloxi and Daphne, Alabama next school year.

