Sunshine & warmth continue before umbrella weather returns Friday

Enjoy the nice weather while it lasts
Enjoy the nice weather while it lasts(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We have had some beautiful weather this week, and it’ll continue a little while longer. Wednesday brings sunshine with highs in the low 80s. There could be some patchy fog by Thursday morning, otherwise the day brings a mix of sun & clouds with highs in the mid 80s.

FIRST ALERT

By Friday, a strong cold front will be approaching the area. Ahead of it, highs will hover around 80 degrees with showers & storms expected by the afternoon & evening. So far, the risk for severe storms seems rather minimal within our area, but stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates as we get closer to this event. Regardless, this system will bring us a good dose of rain, and it looks like our area could get anywhere from 1-2″.

The previously mentioned cold front will cross our area early Saturday morning. Behind it, cooler air will rush in on a gusty NW wind. At times, the winds will gust over 30mph. Highs will range from the mid 60s to low 70s (below the average), but morning clouds will make room for PM sunshine.

Sunday morning, dress warmly as temps will range from the upper 30s to low 40s...burrr. Afternoon highs will remain unseasonably cool...staying in the upper 60s.

Next week starts with highs in the low-mid 70s, and isolated showers may sneak back into the area by Midweek.

