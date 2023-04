MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week is the West Lauderdale High School Tennis Team.

The Knights are the District 4, 4A, Champions, and thy are competing for multiple individual titles in the State Tournament in Oxford next week.

Congratulations to coaches Amy Fairchild, Sara Mazzella, and the West Lauderdale Knights.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.