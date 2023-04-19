Tigers unveil field renovations on Senior Night

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Southeast Lauderdale Tigers unveiled their new softball field renovations and honored their seniors before game against the Quitman Panthers.

The bats were hot for the Tigers, as they scored 15 runs against that Panthers, and would go on to win the game in their newly renovated stadium.

“It was a great feeling. We’ve been playing away, away, away, and for the seniors, and for our girls to be able to actually play out here in front of a home crowd... it meant a lot,” head coach Chris Harper said.

The Tigers now turn their focus to their playoff run, as they open on the road against West Marion on Friday afternoon.

Southeast will host a playoff game at home on Saturday, weather permitting.

