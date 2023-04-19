Union station to see improvements with Amtrak’s ADA Stations program

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There’s some good news for passengers who use train transportation at Union Station in Meridian.

The Meridian city council approved Amtrak’s ADA Stations Program Improvements during their council meeting Tuesday night.

Community Development Director Craig Hitt said the construction will involve elevating the boarding ramps, improving the access ramps, and replacing the coverings over the ramps.

Hitt said these improvements will make getting on and off the trains safer for passengers. The start date of the improvements is not yet known.

