City of Meridian Arrest Report April 11, 2023
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|BOBBY E MARSH
|1977
|3223 40TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
TRESPASSING
|COREY C COLLINS
|1984
|1515 50TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|BRIAN SWAIN
|1989
|8221 HWY 39N APT 5B MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|KEVORKIAN D GRACE
|1993
|208 3RD AVE S MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|BRITTAN M COLE
|1993
|4708 25TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISTURBING THE PEACE
TRESPASSING
|ASIA RUE
|2001
|2019 8TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
|BILL CALDWELL II
|1983
|3111 AVENUE E BIRMINGHAM, AL
|DUI
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 10, 2023 at 6:00 AM to April 11, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
