City of Meridian Arrest Report April 11, 2023

Daily Docket 4(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
BOBBY E MARSH19773223 40TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
TRESPASSING
COREY C COLLINS19841515 50TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSTRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
BRIAN SWAIN19898221 HWY 39N APT 5B MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
KEVORKIAN D GRACE1993208 3RD AVE S MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
BRITTAN M COLE19934708 25TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISTURBING THE PEACE
TRESPASSING
ASIA RUE20012019 8TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSTELEPHONE HARASSMENT
BILL CALDWELL II19833111 AVENUE E BIRMINGHAM, ALDUI
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 10, 2023 at 6:00 AM to April 11, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

