City of Meridian Arrest Report April 12, 2023

Daily Docket 6
Daily Docket 6(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
TERESA J SPARROW19914215 NORTH HILLS ST MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
TRESPASSING
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
MYCHAL A WILLIAMS1989HOMELESSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 11, 2023 at 6:00 AM to April 12, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 11:19 PM on April 11, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of 38thAvenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

