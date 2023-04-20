City of Meridian Arrest Report April 13, 2023

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 7:46 AM on April 12, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 700 block of Bonita Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 5:45 PM on April 12, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2400 block of 36th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.