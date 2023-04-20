City of Meridian Arrest Report April 13, 2023
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|EDDIE R MOSS
|1983
|2617 MYRTLEWOOD DR MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|TONY S JONES
|1984
|107 71ST PL APT 136 MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC DRUNK
RESISTING ARREST
|MYCHAL A WILLIAMS
|1989
|HOMELESS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 12, 2023 at 6:00 AM to April 13, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 7:46 AM on April 12, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 700 block of Bonita Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 5:45 PM on April 12, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2400 block of 36th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
