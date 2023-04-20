City of Meridian Arrest Report April 14, 2023
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|LEMAJOR U TAYLOR
|1990
|5118 MANNING ST MERIDIAN MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|MYCHAL A WILLIAMS
|1989
|HOMELESS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|SHANNA LITTLE
|1979
|9151 LOU LN LAUDERDALE, MS
|DUI
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 13, 2023 at 6:00 AM to April 14, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 9:48 AM on April 13, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2000 block of 5th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 5:45 AM on April 14, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of 7thStreet. One structure was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
MERIDIAN, Miss.
