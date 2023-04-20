City of Meridian Arrest Report April 20, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
DARIUS FRIERSON19922427 4TH ST APT 11D MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
DERRICK MCSHANE19761908 28TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSABUSIVE CALLS TO E-911
RODRIQUS R LEE1990200 23RD ST APT B6 MERIDIAN, MSSHOOTING IN CITY
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 19, 2023 at 6:00 AM to April 20, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 10:31 AM on April 19, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3600 block of 26th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Sample HTML block

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders were called to an apartment on Old Marion Road in Meridian Wednesday morning,...
Child found unresponsive, dies in Meridian
Decatur Police Department under internal investigation after an arrest of two men
Decatur Police Department under internal investigation after arrest of two men
Law enforcement continues to investigate a mass shooting at Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio...
3 charged with murder in Sweet 16 party shooting in Alabama
The company would make a $10,000,000 investment in Quitman
Bar & Pole Piling hoping to come to Quitman
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report April 19, 2023

Latest News

Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 11, 2023
Daily Docket 4
City of Meridian Arrest Report April 11, 2023
Daily Docket 5
Kemper County Arrest Report April 11, 2023
Johnny Letron Brown
Fourth arrest made in Dadeville mass shooting