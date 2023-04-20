City of Meridian Arrest Report April 20, 2023
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|DARIUS FRIERSON
|1992
|2427 4TH ST APT 11D MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|DERRICK MCSHANE
|1976
|1908 28TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|ABUSIVE CALLS TO E-911
|RODRIQUS R LEE
|1990
|200 23RD ST APT B6 MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOOTING IN CITY
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 19, 2023 at 6:00 AM to April 20, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 10:31 AM on April 19, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3600 block of 26th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
