FIRST ALERT: Friday brings a low risk for severe storms

Have ways of getting alerts(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

After days of sunshine and warm weather, the pattern changes for our Friday. A strong cold front will cross our area late Friday night into Saturday morning. Ahead of it, showers and storms are expected, and some of those could reach severe limits. As the storms move in, they should weaken, but we’ll have to monitor morning showers & storms that some of our area could get by Mid-morning on Friday. Otherwise, the best timing for strong-severe storms will be in the afternoon & evening. Damaging wind & hail are our main threat, but a tornado is also possible. So, make sure to have multiple ways of getting alerts throughout your Friday.

Rainfall estimates could range from .5″ - 2″, and highs will be a bit cooler... staying in the mid-upper 70s. Behind this system, the weather clears up just in time for our weekend! However, it will remain cooler than the average with highs in the mid 70s Saturday and low 70s by Sunday. It’ll also be breezy on Saturday with gusts over 20mph possible. Lastly, the weekend brings some cool mornings... 40s.

Next week, plan for a continuation of below average temps, and it looks like we’ll have to carry the umbrella most of the week.

