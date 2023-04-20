First Alert: Limited fire threat for Thursday, and severe storms return Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday the streak of nearly perfect weather continues. A Dense Fog Advisory is in place until 9am this morning. Use caution on the roadways, and turn on your low beams so another car is able to identify you. Sunny skies are expected through the day once the fog clears out. Highs are in the upper 80s this afternoon. Today there is also a limited threat for fire danger with dry conditions and low humidity over the area. Outdoor burning is discouraged and be sure to dispose of all smoking items properly. Rain returns tomorrow leaving the viewing area under a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather. Isolated thunderstorms are possible ahead of the cold front. Severe storms possible Friday afternoon- Friday evening as the front is moving through. Hail and damaging winds remain the primary threat, but a brief tornado cannot be ruled out. Go over your safety plan with your family ahead of Friday’s severe risk. Storm Team 11 will keep you all updated.

