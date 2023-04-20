Fourth arrest made in Dadeville mass shooting

Johnny Letron Brown
Johnny Letron Brown(Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) announced on Thursday that a fourth arrest has been made in connection with the mass shooting in Dadeville that killed four and left 32 injured.

Johnny Letron Brown, 20, of Tuskegee, has been charged with four counts of reckless murder.

Brown joins 16-year-old Travis McCullough, 17-year-old Tyreese “Ty Reik” McCullough, and 20-year-old Wilson Hill as one of four charged in the shooting.

Tyreese “Ty Reik” McCullough, Travis McCullough, and Wilson LaMar Hill Jr.(ALEA)

The shooting took place on Saturday, April 15 at a Sweet 16 birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

