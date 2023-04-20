Gov. Ivey signs 4 economic growth bills into law

At a ceremony Thursday afternoon, Ivey thanked lawmakers for their bipartisan support of the...
At a ceremony Thursday afternoon, Ivey thanked lawmakers for their bipartisan support of the legislation.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey signed a package of four economic growth bills into law Thursday.

The bills, coined as “The Game Plan,” are designed to secure Alabama’s economic future.

At a ceremony Thursday afternoon, Ivey thanked lawmakers for their bipartisan support of the legislation, saying the bills will strengthen the state’s competitiveness for job-creating projects.

“The Game Plan will give Alabama’s team the tools it needs to extend our winning record in economic development and help us unleash a new wave of growth and innovation across the state,” Ivey said. “From our rural areas to our big cities, this is going to benefit every corner of Alabama.”

The laws are designed to create more high-wage jobs and attract new investment into the state. They established the Innovating Alabama tax credit program for organizations that create, operate, or support programs relating to technology.

The legislation renews the Alabama Jobs Act and will allow the State Industrial Development Authority to accelerate the development of industry-ready sites, creating land for businesses to relocate and grow.

Lastly, to increase transparency, the Department of Commerce will now be required to post information about the state’s business deals online.

“The Game Plan will serve as our next-generation strategic economic development framework as we work to build a more dynamic economy for Alabama and its citizens,” Alabama Department of Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield said.

House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter said the package will benefit Alabamians by better positioning the state to compete for the best jobs in the country.

“Industries across the nation and globe are trying to come here because of our great employees, our low taxes, and our unbeatable quality of life,” said Ledbetter. “We want to make sure that, from a competition standpoint, we have the tools needed to bring companies here and keep them here.”

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders were called to an apartment on Old Marion Road in Meridian Wednesday morning,...
Child found unresponsive, dies in Meridian
Decatur Police Department under internal investigation after an arrest of two men
Decatur Police Department under internal investigation after arrest of two men
Law enforcement continues to investigate a mass shooting at Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio...
3 charged with murder in Sweet 16 party shooting in Alabama
The company would make a $10,000,000 investment in Quitman
Bar & Pole Piling hoping to come to Quitman
Gov. Tate Reeves says people should expect a decision on H.B. 1020 by the end of the week.
Reeves to make a decision on signing H.B. 1020 ‘over the next 48 hours’

Latest News

From the left, Willie George Brown Jr. and Johnny Letron Brown are charged with reckless murder...
DA says 15-year-old in 6th arrest in Dadeville mass shooting
The Golf Ball Drop is the largest fundraising event of the year for the rotary club
Third Thursday and the Rotary Club team up Thursday night
Have ways of getting alerts
FIRST ALERT: Friday brings a low risk for severe storms
Brian Ford
New head football coach hired for Southeast Lauderdale