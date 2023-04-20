Meridian man sentenced in federal court

Patrick Terrell Lewis, Jr., 31, pleaded guilty to felony possession of a firearm. (Source: MGN)
Patrick Terrell Lewis, Jr., 31, pleaded guilty to felony possession of a firearm. (Source: MGN)(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Meridian man was sentenced to 57 months in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Patrick Terrell Lewis, Jr., 31, pleaded guilty to the charge Oct. 31, 2022.

Lewis was found in possession of a firearm in his vehicle by officers of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department Jan. 7, 2021, according to court documents.  Lewis was stopped on suspicion connected to an unrelated investigation while in the parking lot of a motel. Officers reported smelling marijuana. 

Court records state an officer then checked Lewis’ vehicle and saw a marijuana grinder on top of the center console. A 9mm pistol was found under the driver’s seat.

Lewis has two prior felony convictions and was on probation at the time of this incident. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department and the ATF investigated the case, which was part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods Program.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders were called to an apartment on Old Marion Road in Meridian Wednesday morning,...
Child found unresponsive, dies in Meridian
Decatur Police Department under internal investigation after an arrest of two men
Decatur Police Department under internal investigation after arrest of two men
Law enforcement continues to investigate a mass shooting at Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio...
3 charged with murder in Sweet 16 party shooting in Alabama
The company would make a $10,000,000 investment in Quitman
Bar & Pole Piling hoping to come to Quitman
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report April 19, 2023

Latest News

USM School of Media and Communication will host Broadcast Bootcamp July 9-13.
USM to host Broadcast Boot Camp 2023
From the left, Willie George Brown Jr. and Johnny Letron Brown are charged with reckless murder...
ALEA charges 4th, 5th suspects in Dadeville mass shooting
ADPH: More than 1.6M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
FILE - In this March 27, 2010, file photo, WWE Superstar Ted DiBiase Jr., left, with brother...
Federal indictment unsealed in case against former Miss. wrestler tied to TANF scandal