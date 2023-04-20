Meridian man sentenced in federal court

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Meridian man was sentenced to 57 months in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Patrick Terrell Lewis, Jr., 31, pleaded guilty to the charge Oct. 31, 2022.

Lewis was found in possession of a firearm in his vehicle by officers of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department Jan. 7, 2021, according to court documents. Lewis was stopped on suspicion connected to an unrelated investigation while in the parking lot of a motel. Officers reported smelling marijuana.

Court records state an officer then checked Lewis’ vehicle and saw a marijuana grinder on top of the center console. A 9mm pistol was found under the driver’s seat.

Lewis has two prior felony convictions and was on probation at the time of this incident. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department and the ATF investigated the case, which was part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods Program.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.