New head football coach hired for Southeast Lauderdale

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County School District’s Board of Education approved a new head football coach for Southeast High School Thursday night.

Brian Ford comes to Southeast from Loyd Star Attendance Center in Wesson, Miss. He has also coached at Neshoba Central, Lumberton, Perry Central and Simmons.

Ford has 24 years in coaching, 20 years of that as a head coach. Ford has a record of 133-91-0, according to ahsfhs.org, a website that tracks Mississippi high school football history.

