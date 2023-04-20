Reeves signs bills expanding workforce development initiatives in Mississippi

“The future of Mississippi’s economy is being decided today,” Governor Tate Reeves said
“The future of Mississippi’s economy is being decided today,” Governor Tate Reeves said(Office of Gov. Tate Reeves)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves has signed multiple pieces of legislation aimed at furthering investments in the efforts of Mississippi’s Office of Workforce Development, named Accelerate Mississippi.

Here is each bill:

Senate Bill 3021 provides a $12 million appropriation to expand the existing career coaching program by an estimated 50 additional coaches across the state.

House Bill 588 codifies the responsibility for implementation of the career coaching program, improves functional support mechanisms between the Office of Workforce Development and the Mississippi Department of Employment Security as the fiscal agent, and strengthens the Office of Workforce Development’s duties and powers related to its programming.

Senate Bill 3113 provides a $25 million appropriation for the expansion and support of Allied Health Training Programs and $3 million for the new Accelerate Mississippi Physician Residency and Fellowship Start-Up Grant Program.

“The future of Mississippi’s economy is being decided today,” Governor Tate Reeves said in a statement to the media. “We’ve made record investment in workforce development and because of that, our state’s unemployment rate is at an all-time low and more Mississippians are working than ever before.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders were called to an apartment on Old Marion Road in Meridian Wednesday morning,...
Child found unresponsive, dies in Meridian
Decatur Police Department under internal investigation after an arrest of two men
Decatur Police Department under internal investigation after arrest of two men
Law enforcement continues to investigate a mass shooting at Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio...
3 charged with murder in Sweet 16 party shooting in Alabama
The company would make a $10,000,000 investment in Quitman
Bar & Pole Piling hoping to come to Quitman
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report April 19, 2023

Latest News

From the left, Willie George Brown Jr. and Johnny Letron Brown are charged with reckless murder...
ALEA charges 4th, 5th suspects in Dadeville mass shooting
ADPH: More than 1.6M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
FILE - In this March 27, 2010, file photo, WWE Superstar Ted DiBiase Jr., left, with brother...
Federal indictment unsealed in case against former Miss. wrestler tied to TANF scandal
Johnny Letron Brown
Fourth arrest made in Dadeville mass shooting