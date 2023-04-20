Severe storms with tornados move through central U.S.

Storm damage is seen Wednesday, April 19 in Washington, Oklahoma, a town outside of Oklahoma City.(Source: KOCO via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLE, Okla. (AP) - Strong storms including tornadoes, strong winds and hail are moving through parts of the Central U.S.

The National Weather Service began issuing tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings Wednesday evening in Oklahoma, Kansas and Iowa with forecasters warning people to find shelter. Central Oklahoma was seeing multiple tornadoes with damage reported.

KFOR-TV reports residents south of Oklahoma City have reported being trapped in their shelters underground, mailboxes have been blown away and emergency crews are having to use GPS to find addresses, according to the McClain County sheriff.

Two people in the town of Cole rode out the storm in a manhole and were not hurt, the television station reported.

The National Weather Service was warning just before 10 p.m. that a storm with a tornado was moving toward the city of Shawnee. The storm was showing erratic behavior, and the weather service said people should take cover.

Storms this spring have spawned tornadoes in the South, Midwest and Northeast, killing dozens of people.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

