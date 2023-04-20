‘This is what I’ve been waiting on’: Jackson residents get trash picked up for the first time this month

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Garbage is finally being picked up in the capital city for the first time this month.

Some Jackson residents greeted Richard’s Disposal crews with a smile Wednesday morning as the company tries to make up for lost time.

”This is what I’ve been waiting on,” Preston Sims said.

Sims breathed a sigh of relief as he pulled an empty trash can up his driveway.

“It’s wonderful. It’s wonderful to have it done because this should have been done a long time ago,” Sims said.

So did John Wilson, who no longer has to load up his car with waste and drive it to one of the city’s drop-off sites.

“It’s a blessing that they finally come to an agreement to get to get stuff done here in the city,” he said.

Trash pickup is something residents didn’t have for the first 18 days of April, but it is something they’ll have for at least the next 12 months.

However, some residents say that’s not long enough.

“I wish we could just get this garbage stuff straight and all of these things in Jackson straight so that we can begin a new life out here,” Sims said.

The South Jackson resident said the garbage dispute has opened his eyes to the need for new elected officials.

“I don’t know exactly who I’m going to vote for, but I’m going to vote for whoever I know is going to do the right job and do it quick,” he said. “We need that. Jackson is so far behind. Jackson is the capital of Mississippi.”

In the meantime, Sims is thankful to have the basic service of trash pickup restored.

If you’re still waiting on it to resume in your neighborhood, there are a few things you should know before crews swing by.

“I want to be clear that it will take some time for them to catch up,” Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said Tuesday. “Please separate household garbage from leaves, branches, and bulk items. Limit bags to 60 pounds or less. They will collect two cans or six bags of household garbage from each house for the next few pickups. This is to ensure that we have room in the truck for everyone’s trash to be picked up.”

Sixty-seven employees currently work with Richard’s Disposal.

Only three people left during the 18 days they were without work.

The company’s spokesperson said they were getting a paycheck throughout it all.

