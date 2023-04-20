USM to host Broadcast Boot Camp 2023

USM School of Media and Communication will host Broadcast Bootcamp July 9-13.(WDAM Staff)
By Anna Baucum
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - University of Southern Mississippi’s School of Media and Communication is partnering with the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters and the Mississippi Scholastic Press Association for Broadcast Bootcamp on July 9-13.

The free, five-day program will give approximately 28 junior high and high school students the opportunity to network and build skills vital to the broadcast industry.

Dr. Edgar Simpson, Director of USM’s School of Media & Communication said the purpose of the program is to expose future generations to the opportunities and importance of media.

“The workshop really is a labor of love. USM is a primary supplier of new media talent to Mississippi and the South. The more we can get the new generations to see the amazing possibilities in our broadcast and media industries, the better off we will be as a society,” said Dr. Simpson.

Seventh-grade students through seniors across the state are eligible to register. Students must be recommended by a media adviser, teacher, or guidance counselor. Apply here.

For more information visit https://www.usm.edu/media-communication/bootcamp.php.

