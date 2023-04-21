2023 All Scholastic Sports Team: Sam Evans

MADDEN, Miss. (WTOK) - Leake Academy’s, Sam Evans, is THE Rebel role model.

“When I talk to my 5th grade son, one of the things I consistently do, is I point him at Sam and I’m like, ‘When you’re an 11th and 12th grader, that’s a guy I want you to emulate and that’s a guy I’d like to see you be like. Academically and athletically,’” said Leake Academy head basketball coach, Jason Morgan.

Sam Evans is currently in the running for valedictorian and a star student scholar. But what makes Sam so unique is his true interest in his education.

Leake Academy math teach, Melissa Jackson said, “If all students cared to learn like Sam did, of course again it comes very naturally to him. He’s very gifted and talented when it comes to academics and it just- like I said it helps that he likes to read ahead because he like to see where this might be useful in areas that he might be going into, maybe in the future.”

Sam is always looking ahead and being proactive in the classroom.

“I really like math,” said Evans. “Just seeing what happens. It’s always interesting not just knowing how to do something but why, you’re doing it and when you look ahead, you get a better understanding of why you’re doing something. A lot of times in math you don’t know why you’re doing it, you just do it.”

Sam is also a part of the rebels basketball team. He picked up the ball in 7th grade and hasn’t looked back, his IQ on the court is just as great as in the classroom. He led lead Leake Academy to their first 20 win season in years and helped the Rebels get their first district championship in a while too.

Coach Morgan said, “One of my favorite things about Sam is just that he’s so reliable. In an entire year of working with him, including summer, he missed one summer practice. One of the things I appreciate most about him and really our whole senior class from this last season, is how consistent they were in coming in everyday. Working hard with me, setting a good tone for the younger players and when I think of Sam more than anything else i think of consistent, great effort every single day.”

“It meant a lot,” said Evans. “I’ve been on basketball teams that haven’t really won a lot and to actually get some playing time and for it to matter, especially for us to win something, it really meant a lot.”

Sam is planning on heading to Mississippi State to study aerospace engineering.

