2023 All Scholastic Sports Team: Sam Evans

Leake Academy's, Sam Evans, joins the 2023 All Scholastic Sports Team.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADDEN, Miss. (WTOK) - Leake Academy’s, Sam Evans, is THE Rebel role model.

“When I talk to my 5th grade son, one of the things I consistently do, is I point him at Sam and I’m like, ‘When you’re an 11th and 12th grader, that’s a guy I want you to emulate and that’s a guy I’d like to see you be like. Academically and athletically,’” said Leake Academy head basketball coach, Jason Morgan.

Sam Evans is currently in the running for valedictorian and a star student scholar. But what makes Sam so unique is his true interest in his education.

Leake Academy math teach, Melissa Jackson said, “If all students cared to learn like Sam did, of course again it comes very naturally to him. He’s very gifted and talented when it comes to academics and it just- like I said it helps that he likes to read ahead because he like to see where this might be useful in areas that he might be going into, maybe in the future.”

Sam is always looking ahead and being proactive in the classroom.

“I really like math,” said Evans. “Just seeing what happens. It’s always interesting not just knowing how to do something but why, you’re doing it and when you look ahead, you get a better understanding of why you’re doing something. A lot of times in math you don’t know why you’re doing it, you just do it.”

Sam is also a part of the rebels basketball team. He picked up the ball in 7th grade and hasn’t looked back, his IQ on the court is just as great as in the classroom. He led lead Leake Academy to their first 20 win season in years and helped the Rebels get their first district championship in a while too.

Coach Morgan said, “One of my favorite things about Sam is just that he’s so reliable. In an entire year of working with him, including summer, he missed one summer practice. One of the things I appreciate most about him and really our whole senior class from this last season, is how consistent they were in coming in everyday. Working hard with me, setting a good tone for the younger players and when I think of Sam more than anything else i think of consistent, great effort every single day.”

“It meant a lot,” said Evans. “I’ve been on basketball teams that haven’t really won a lot and to actually get some playing time and for it to matter, especially for us to win something, it really meant a lot.”

Sam is planning on heading to Mississippi State to study aerospace engineering.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders were called to an apartment on Old Marion Road in Meridian Wednesday morning,...
Child found unresponsive, dies in Meridian
Decatur Police Department under internal investigation after an arrest of two men
Decatur Police Department under internal investigation after arrest of two men
Law enforcement continues to investigate a mass shooting at Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio...
3 charged with murder in Sweet 16 party shooting in Alabama
The company would make a $10,000,000 investment in Quitman
Bar & Pole Piling hoping to come to Quitman
Cristian Uvidia, 6 months, died from blunt force injuries to the head sustained in the crash.
6-month-old killed in crash involving vehicle stolen by teens, police say

Latest News

Leake Academy's, Sam Evans, joins the 2023 All Scholastic Sports Team
2023 All Scholastic Sports Team: Sam Evans
The State Games of Mississippi held their Business After Hours reception this evening, an event...
MS State Games host Business After Hours
Brian Ford
New head football coach hired for Southeast Lauderdale
Nine MCC Eagles have signed the dotted line to continue their academic and athletic careers at...
Nine Eagles take talents to the next level