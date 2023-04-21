Access to medical cannabis products grows in Mississippi despite few dispensaries

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - New medical marijuana dispensaries are opening all over the state, but despite the new openings, many of you may still have to travel far distances to access products.

It’s a similar sight in several different counties around Mississippi; a new dispensary opening it’s doors ready to serve Medical Cannabis Card holders.

But just how available are products right now?

“It’s really difficult, because while we do have legal access, still, those patients are forced to travel,” Caroline Fisher, the Director of Commercialization of Bragg Canna explained.

With information from the Mississippi Department of Health and Green Health Docs, we found that only 24 out of 82 counties have at least one dispensary in them - leaving thousands without products for miles. And that’s something owner of Bragg Canna, Dennis Brag understands.

“My wife and my experience, she had cancer and so we learned very quickly that you go from point A to point B. And point A is a doctor’s appointment, or a treatment, or hospital and Point B is home. It hurts to drive. It hurts to drive a long distance,” Bragg said.

While that may not be as big of an issue in the Jackson metro area, many of you in Grenada, Issaquena, and other rural counties aren’t so lucky.

“A lot of patients are patients because they have something going on with them that maybe makes traveling really hard, or, you know, just getting out there really difficult,” Fisher said.

Bragg says opened his business near the state’s largest hospitals to cater to those visiting and in need.

“We’re going to get our education center down in Fondren by the medical district. So it makes it very convenient for patients to find us but also convenient for them to just simply walk in, ask a question. And to help them, slow or fast, learn what they need to know, if they need to use it as medicine,” Bragg explained.

“Just opening it up to the community to serve is really, I think, a beautiful thing and I’m excited to see what Mississippi does,” Fisher said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.