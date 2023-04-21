Alabama’s March unemployment rate sets new record low

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s unemployment rate for March has set a new record low, according to Gov. Kay Ivey’s office.

According to the governor’s office, March’s unemployment rate is 2.3%, a new record low, down from February’s rate of 2.5%. It is also below March 2022′s rate of 2.5%. The rate represents 53,053 unemployed people, compared to 56,166 in February and 58,074 in March 2022.

“We’re almost a quarter into 2023, and we are already seeing record-breaking success when it comes to Alabama’s economy,” said Ivey. “We have been enjoying a period of low unemployment, high wages and high jobs count for some time now, and I believe that even greater economic achievements are on their way. We will not back down on our commitment to continue bringing quality, high-paying jobs to Alabama.”

Over the year, wage and salary employment increased by 47,200 with gains in professional and business services, private education and health services and the government sector.

Counties with the lowest unemployment rates are Shelby County at 1.4%, Morgan and Cullman Counties at 1.5%, and Blount, Elmore, Limestone, Madison, Marshall, and St. Clair Counties at 1.6%.  Counties with the highest unemployment rates are Wilcox County at 6.9%, Greene County at 4.4%, and Clarke and Dallas Counties at 4.1%.

