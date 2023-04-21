Alcorn President out after four years, interim president announced

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning has announced the departure and replacement of the Alcorn State University President role.

According to the Board of Trustees, Dr. Felecia Nave, who served as the 20th President of Alcorn State University since 2019, has been replaced by Dr. Ontario S. Wooden Thursday.

The decision was made after a meeting held in Jackson.

“The Board wishes Dr. Nave well as she pursues new opportunities,” the organization said in a press release.

Dr. Wooden, who has served as the university’s Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs since 2020, will begin serving as Interim President of Alcorn State University immediately.

“We appreciate Dr. Wooden’s willingness to take on the role of interim president,” said Trustee Duff. “He has a keen understanding of the challenges in higher education and we are confident he is well-prepared to lead Alcorn State University at this time.”

Prior to joining Alcorn State University, Dr. Wooden served as the associate vice chancellor for Student Success and Academic Outreach at North Carolina Central University.

