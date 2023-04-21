Caribbean Frog serves Cuban cuisine on Food Truck Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - On Friday afternoon, the weather was perfect to enjoy some lunch outside in the fresh air.

Food Truck Friday featured dishes from the Cuban food truck, Caribbean Frog.

Their menu included jerk chicken, ribs and so much more.

Marsha Curry, one meridian resident, said she loves supporting small businesses.

“We recently moved to Meridian from Houston, Texas and food trucks are a huge fun thing to do in Houston, so I was happy that there was one here. It’s fun to support small businesses and people that you know, but also tastes different food because she is from Puerto Rico. They are serving some Puerto Rican and Cuban food, so I enjoy that aspect as well,” said Curry.

Food Truck Friday continues next Friday with Dab’s Chicken and Waffles in Culinary Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

