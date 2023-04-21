Citizens National Bank schedules tech upgrades this weekend

There will be some changes this weekend for customers of Citizens National Bank.
There will be some changes this weekend for customers of Citizens National Bank.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There will be some changes this weekend for customers of Citizens National Bank. Some technology upgrades will interrupt some services.

There will be limited availability of certain banking transactions and services during this time. All branches will be closed Saturday, Apr. 22.

Summary of changes that may affect customers:
All Online Banking and Mobile Banking services will be unavailable. You will not be able to check your Account Balance or Transfer Funds during the upgrade.

The automated phone system, ReadyLine, 1.866.333.4262, will be unavailable. The first time you call ReadyLine after the upgrade, you will be prompted to re-enroll.

Some loan numbers will be changing due to the upgrade. If your current loan number is 11 digits, we will send you the new loan number in a separate letter.

You will receive your monthly bank statement plus two partial month statements. A detailed example is provided on our website.

You can get cash at ATMs as usual. Please be aware that your balance will be accurate as of Friday, April 21, 2023, and will not update until Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

The upgrade begins at the close of business Friday, Apr. 21 and will be completed by 8 a.m. Monday, Apr. 24.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decatur Police Department under internal investigation after an arrest of two men
Decatur Police Department under internal investigation after arrest of two men
First responders were called to an apartment on Old Marion Road in Meridian Wednesday morning,...
Child found unresponsive, dies in Meridian
Patrick Terrell Lewis, Jr., 31, pleaded guilty to felony possession of a firearm. (Source: MGN)
Meridian man sentenced in federal court
Brian Ford
New head football coach hired for Southeast Lauderdale
Cristian Uvidia, 6 months, died from blunt force injuries to the head sustained in the crash.
6-month-old killed in crash involving vehicle stolen by teens, police say

Latest News

Fire at Mitchell Distributing early Friday
Mitchell: Overnight fire intentionally set
Low end threat for severe weather
First Alert: Severe weather possible later Friday evening into Friday night
Breast Cancer surgery is being made easier with Magseed.
New procedure a ‘game changer’ for breast cancer patients, tumor removal surgery
FILE - The challenge to mifepristone is the first abortion controversy to reach the Supreme...
Supreme Court set to decide on access to abortion pill