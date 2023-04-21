Citizens National Bank schedules tech upgrades this weekend

All Online Banking and Mobile Banking services will be unavailable. You will not be able to check your Account Balance or Transfer Funds during the upgrade.



The automated phone system, ReadyLine, 1.866.333.4262, will be unavailable. The first time you call ReadyLine after the upgrade, you will be prompted to re-enroll.



Some loan numbers will be changing due to the upgrade. If your current loan number is 11 digits, we will send you the new loan number in a separate letter.



You will receive your monthly bank statement plus two partial month statements. A detailed example is provided on our website.



You can get cash at ATMs as usual. Please be aware that your balance will be accurate as of Friday, April 21, 2023, and will not update until Tuesday, April 25, 2023.



The upgrade begins at the close of business Friday, Apr. 21 and will be completed by 8 a.m. Monday, Apr. 24.