City of Meridian Arrest Report April 21, 2023
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Sample HTML block
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|MAURICE BUTLER
|1982
|HOMELESS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
TRESPASSING
|DERRICK D MCSHAN
|1976
|HOMELESS
|ABUSIVE CALLS TO E-911
|DAREKUS D RUSH
|1983
|1531 48TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|STALKING
SHOPLIFTING
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
|GREGORY L SPARKS
|1986
|622 33RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 20, 2023 at 6:00 AM to April 21, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 7:10 AM on April 20, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 10:23 PM on April 20, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 5600 block of Cooper Circle. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.