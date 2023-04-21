City of Meridian Arrest Report April 21, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
MAURICE BUTLER1982HOMELESSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
TRESPASSING
DERRICK D MCSHAN1976HOMELESSABUSIVE CALLS TO E-911
DAREKUS D RUSH19831531 48TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSTALKING
SHOPLIFTING
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
GREGORY L SPARKS1986622 33RD AVE MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 20, 2023 at 6:00 AM to April 21, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 7:10 AM on April 20, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 10:23 PM on April 20, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 5600 block of Cooper Circle. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

