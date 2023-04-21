City of Meridian Arrest Report April 21, 2023

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 7:10 AM on April 20, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 10:23 PM on April 20, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 5600 block of Cooper Circle. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.