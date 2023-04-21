Divorce Report April 14-20, 2023

Divorce Docket
Divorce Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Divorce Report April 14-20, 2023
COREY GARRISON BOYKIN v. RANDALL BRYAN BOYKIN
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of MARY RUTH BOWDEN and RICKY RAY BOWDEN
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of Calvin R Singleton And Alexa Singleton
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of KASEY J MOSLEY and DANIEL R MOSLEY
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of Richard Daniel Baggett and Mary Drew Hall
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of JAMES NORRIS SCOTT, JR and NANCY LEE FELTS SCOTT

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decatur Police Department under internal investigation after an arrest of two men
Decatur Police Department under internal investigation after arrest of two men
First responders were called to an apartment on Old Marion Road in Meridian Wednesday morning,...
Child found unresponsive, dies in Meridian
Patrick Terrell Lewis, Jr., 31, pleaded guilty to felony possession of a firearm. (Source: MGN)
Meridian man sentenced in federal court
Brian Ford
New head football coach hired for Southeast Lauderdale
Cristian Uvidia, 6 months, died from blunt force injuries to the head sustained in the crash.
6-month-old killed in crash involving vehicle stolen by teens, police say

Latest News

Marriage License
Marriage License April 7-20, 2023
Sara Smith
Understanding Mississippi’s Pregnancy Resource Act tax credits
The Golf Ball Drop is the largest fundraising event of the year for the rotary club
Third Thursday and the Rotary Club team up Thursday night
USM School of Media and Communication will host Broadcast Bootcamp July 9-13.
USM to host Broadcast Boot Camp 2023