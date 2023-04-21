ECCC hosts Magnolia Sports Association All-Star Weekend

By Patrick Talbot
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - East Central Community college is hosting the Magnolia Sports Association All-Star Weekend in Decatur this weekend.

The event is designed to showcase high school basketball talent from across the state of Mississippi, and it helps athletes figure out their measurables such as verticals, sprint times, and much more.

“I feel like this was such a need in Mississippi, man. To have, not only a showcase of more All-Star Games to have, to showcase more kids around the state, but now adding a combine to it... where they’re going to have their official numbers, man. That just takes us to a whole other level,” Kiery Stribling, the event’s organizer, said.

Stribling adds the whole goal of this was to bring some of those camps closer to home, to help kids, families, and coaches save time and money, but still have the opportunity to shocase who they are and what they can do.

They will have more combines and showcases for other sports such as baseball and football later in the year.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decatur Police Department under internal investigation after an arrest of two men
Decatur Police Department under internal investigation after arrest of two men
Patrick Terrell Lewis, Jr., 31, pleaded guilty to felony possession of a firearm. (Source: MGN)
Meridian man sentenced in federal court
Fire at Mitchell Distributing early Friday
Mitchell: Overnight fire intentionally set
First responders were called to an apartment on Old Marion Road in Meridian Wednesday morning,...
Child found unresponsive, dies in Meridian
Brian Ford
New head football coach hired for Southeast Lauderdale

Latest News

The National Football League logo is seen on the field during an NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 5,...
NFL suspends 5 players from Lions, Commanders for violating gambling policy
Lanisha Palm, Point-Guard for the Lake High School Hornets, signs with the East Central...
Palm signs with the Warriors
Miss. pair nominated for nation’s best shortstop award (Source from left to right: AP...
Miss. pair nominated for nation’s best shortstop award
Leake Academy's, Sam Evans, joins the 2023 All Scholastic Sports Team.
2023 All Scholastic Sports Team: Sam Evans