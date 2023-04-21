ECCC hosts Magnolia Sports Association All-Star Weekend

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - East Central Community college is hosting the Magnolia Sports Association All-Star Weekend in Decatur this weekend.

The event is designed to showcase high school basketball talent from across the state of Mississippi, and it helps athletes figure out their measurables such as verticals, sprint times, and much more.

“I feel like this was such a need in Mississippi, man. To have, not only a showcase of more All-Star Games to have, to showcase more kids around the state, but now adding a combine to it... where they’re going to have their official numbers, man. That just takes us to a whole other level,” Kiery Stribling, the event’s organizer, said.

Stribling adds the whole goal of this was to bring some of those camps closer to home, to help kids, families, and coaches save time and money, but still have the opportunity to shocase who they are and what they can do.

They will have more combines and showcases for other sports such as baseball and football later in the year.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.