FIRST ALERT: Have ways of getting alerts this evening

Showers & storms are moving in from the west in affiliation with a cold front. Have ways of getting alerts throughout the evening as isolated severe storms are possible . The main threat will be for damaging wind, but storms with hail are also possible. Although the risk is low for tornadoes, it’s not zero. So, have ways of getting alerts until around 11PM, and know where your safe place is. Speaking of safe places, if you’ll be out this evening, it’s especially important to stay aware of the weather. For outdoor events, if you hear thunder... either get inside a sturdy structure immediately or get inside your car. If you can hear thunder, that means you’re close enough to get struck by lightning. Wait 30 minutes after the last thunder clap you hear before going back outside.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Once we get behind the front late tonight, the weather improves just in time for your weekend activities. If you’re heading to the Threefoot Festival on Saturday, plan for sun-filled skies with comfy highs in the mid 70s. There will also be a bit of a breeze with winds of 10-15mph. Sunday starts with cool upper 40s and sunshine. However, the afternoon brings increasing clouds with highs near 70 degrees and the chance for isolated evening showers.

Next week, temps will remain below the average. Highs each day will range from the low-mid 70s. There will also be rain chances most of the week, so make sure to keep an umbrella close by after Monday.

