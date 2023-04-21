First Alert: Severe weather possible later Friday evening into Friday night

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Happy Fri-YAY! The entire viewing area is under a level 1 marginal risk for severe storms. It is a low end threat but tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Showers are possible ahead of the front, so rain gear is needed through the day. Be sure to remain weather aware through Friday evening as the cold front system is crossing our area. Localized flooding, hail, and damaging winds are also possible. Storm Team 11 will be sure to keep you all updated through the day. Stay safe and have a fabulous Friday with an even better weekend to follow.

