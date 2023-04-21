K9 companions help students in Dadeville cope

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Etowah County Sheriff’s Therapy K9 Millie, along with two facility dogs from the Lee County District Attorney’s office, traveled to Dadeville High Thursday to offer support to students.

Deputy Jameson Jenkins is Millie’s handler who says he will never forget their experience this week. Millie offered comfort to students that are asking why did something so tragic happen to their friends and classmates.

“I definitely feel like there were children yesterday in Dadeville who possibly would not have vocalized about what they were feeling had the dog not been present,” says Deputy Jenkins.

He says students expressed a wide range of emotions.

“Some of their friends who were truly innocent victims in this incident are gone,” says Deputy Jenkins. “For a lot of teenagers at that age, they’ve never experienced a loss like that. So I think it’s a lot of frustration. A teenager wants to know why would somebody take my friend or my brother away from me in such a senseless violent act.”

These canine companions were available to students and staff to bring students a sense of peace as they talked to counselors about what they were feeling.

“Students were coming in three to four at a time,” says Deputy Jenkins. “As they are talking to professional counselors, the dog is there as a medium. In some of the pictures that you saw where Millie is laying a specific child’s lap or across their legs, those were in exact moments where a child’s emotions would start to rise. She can immediately detect that. She would move to those children as they needed it.”

Deputy Jenkins says these dogs can provide a level of comfort humans can’t.

“That’s not something that can necessarily be trained. That is the natural intuition of a dog. These dogs are capable of doing things that humans just can’t do,” adds Deputy Jenkins. “We’re naturally judgmental, we naturally think about things that dogs don’t think about. Human beings know that. A lot of times they are more receptive to that help that a dog can provide”.

Sheriff Horton says the entire Etowah County Sheriff’s Office is committed to providing those in need with resources anytime that they can, within Etowah County or anywhere that Millie can serve and be a resource.

