Lauderdale County School District students learn to dress for success

LCSD dress for success
LCSD dress for success(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Lauderdale County School District and Dillard’s partnered up this morning to teach students a skill they need to know moving into adulthood.

Knowing how to dress for you the job you want is a very important mindset to have when looking for a career.

Today several students got the opportunity to talk with a personal stylist at Dillard’s, and they each found an outfit they could wear for a job interview while also learning valuable tips for the future.

“I feel like it’s important because, like, if you don’t know how to do this and you getting adulthood and you got something important coming up, and you don’t know how to do anything like how you going to do it,” said Freshman at Clarkdale, Tommy Saylor.

“I think you’ll teach me how to better dress for a professional cause. I want to be a social worker when I get older. So, when as a social worker, you’re. Meant to be presentable and dress more professionally. I feel like it makes you more makes you look more mature and helps people better approach you,” said Sophomore at Southeast Lauderdale, Daijane Scott.

The students learned there are many options for professional attire like suits, dresses skirts, and many different types of blouses they could wear and still stay business professional.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decatur Police Department under internal investigation after an arrest of two men
Decatur Police Department under internal investigation after arrest of two men
Patrick Terrell Lewis, Jr., 31, pleaded guilty to felony possession of a firearm. (Source: MGN)
Meridian man sentenced in federal court
Fire at Mitchell Distributing early Friday
Mitchell: Overnight fire intentionally set
First responders were called to an apartment on Old Marion Road in Meridian Wednesday morning,...
Child found unresponsive, dies in Meridian
Brian Ford
New head football coach hired for Southeast Lauderdale

Latest News

Betty George, Robert Harter’s niece, told WPTA her uncle was a Vietnam War veteran.
Vietnam War veteran using electric scooter struck, killed by SUV in grocery store parking lot
‘Jackson has to do better’: Gov. Tate Reeves signs bill to expand Capitol Police jurisdiction, add judges
Meridian medical marijuana dispensaries update
Meridian medical marijuana dispensaries update
Mitchell Distributing Fire