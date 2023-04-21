Lauderdale County School District students learn to dress for success

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Lauderdale County School District and Dillard’s partnered up this morning to teach students a skill they need to know moving into adulthood.

Knowing how to dress for you the job you want is a very important mindset to have when looking for a career.

Today several students got the opportunity to talk with a personal stylist at Dillard’s, and they each found an outfit they could wear for a job interview while also learning valuable tips for the future.

“I feel like it’s important because, like, if you don’t know how to do this and you getting adulthood and you got something important coming up, and you don’t know how to do anything like how you going to do it,” said Freshman at Clarkdale, Tommy Saylor.

“I think you’ll teach me how to better dress for a professional cause. I want to be a social worker when I get older. So, when as a social worker, you’re. Meant to be presentable and dress more professionally. I feel like it makes you more makes you look more mature and helps people better approach you,” said Sophomore at Southeast Lauderdale, Daijane Scott.

The students learned there are many options for professional attire like suits, dresses skirts, and many different types of blouses they could wear and still stay business professional.

