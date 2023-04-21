Meridian medical marijuana dispensaries update

By Ross McLeod
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s been nearly two months since two medical marijuana dispensaries opened in Queen City.

Legally Rooted and Green Magnolia opened earlier this year after the state of Mississippi approved the use of medical marijuana in February 2022.

Wayne Williams, owner of Legally Rooted, and Carrie Murphy, manager of Green Magnolia, have seen several patients since opening and are both excited for what’s to come.

“We’ve helped hundreds, hundreds and hundreds of patients here. It’s so nice to be able to know that people are going to be able to, you know, have less pain and less issues whenever they get done shopping with us,” said Williams. “Business has been great. We opened about the 1st of February, and we are steadily seeing patient cards being approved,” said Murphey.

The Mississippi Department of Health has a list of qualifying conditions for medical cannabis patients.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decatur Police Department under internal investigation after an arrest of two men
Decatur Police Department under internal investigation after arrest of two men
First responders were called to an apartment on Old Marion Road in Meridian Wednesday morning,...
Child found unresponsive, dies in Meridian
Patrick Terrell Lewis, Jr., 31, pleaded guilty to felony possession of a firearm. (Source: MGN)
Meridian man sentenced in federal court
Brian Ford
New head football coach hired for Southeast Lauderdale
Cristian Uvidia, 6 months, died from blunt force injuries to the head sustained in the crash.
6-month-old killed in crash involving vehicle stolen by teens, police say

Latest News

Betty George, Robert Harter’s niece, told WPTA her uncle was a Vietnam War veteran.
Vietnam War veteran using electric scooter struck, killed by SUV in grocery store parking lot
Mitchell Distributing Fire
There will be some changes this weekend for customers of Citizens National Bank.
Citizens National Bank schedules tech upgrades this weekend
Fire at Mitchell Distributing early Friday
Mitchell: Overnight fire intentionally set