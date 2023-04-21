Meridian medical marijuana dispensaries update

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s been nearly two months since two medical marijuana dispensaries opened in Queen City.

Legally Rooted and Green Magnolia opened earlier this year after the state of Mississippi approved the use of medical marijuana in February 2022.

Wayne Williams, owner of Legally Rooted, and Carrie Murphy, manager of Green Magnolia, have seen several patients since opening and are both excited for what’s to come.

“We’ve helped hundreds, hundreds and hundreds of patients here. It’s so nice to be able to know that people are going to be able to, you know, have less pain and less issues whenever they get done shopping with us,” said Williams. “Business has been great. We opened about the 1st of February, and we are steadily seeing patient cards being approved,” said Murphey.

The Mississippi Department of Health has a list of qualifying conditions for medical cannabis patients.

